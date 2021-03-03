The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

