The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

