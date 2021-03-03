The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Cut by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 2.5% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,461,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,573,000 after purchasing an additional 679,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 71,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,708. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

