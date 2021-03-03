The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Holdings Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.32% of The Howard Hughes worth $274,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE HHC opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

