The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.55. William Blair also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

NYSE:SJM opened at $113.03 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

