The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BATRK. Barclays started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

BATRK opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.