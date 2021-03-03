The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 155,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,155. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $575.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

