The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Up 7.6%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.18. Approximately 369,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 723,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth $37,397,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The ODP by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

