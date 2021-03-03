The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of PNC opened at $173.09 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

