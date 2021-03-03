The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L)’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £629.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The Restaurant Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.71 ($1.56).

About The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

