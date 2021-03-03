The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Up 5.3%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $30.73. 526,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 632,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

