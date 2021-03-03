The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 12.8%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price fell 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $691.00 and last traded at $695.93. 1,859,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 806,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $797.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $820.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.56. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,648 shares of company stock valued at $159,211,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,354,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

