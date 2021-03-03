The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $52,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after buying an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 94,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $352.14 billion, a PE ratio of -121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

