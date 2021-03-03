The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of analysts have commented on WEN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 98,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 55.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 490.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 99.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

