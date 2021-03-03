The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 7,425,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,990,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

The Wendy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

