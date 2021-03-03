The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr to ~$1.84-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.The Wendy’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

