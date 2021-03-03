TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 533,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $445.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

