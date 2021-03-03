TheStreet Downgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to C+

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $136.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

