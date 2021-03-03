TheStreet Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.51 on Monday. PTC has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PTC by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

