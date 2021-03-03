ThoreCoin Price Reaches $10,064.79 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $10,064.79 or 0.19498424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $872.48 million and $34,214.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.91 or 0.00482213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00073326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00078863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00054845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.00480399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

