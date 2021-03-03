Thrive Token Market Capitalization Tops $314,463.43 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $314,463.43 and approximately $8,301.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00780706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

