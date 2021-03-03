TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

TMST opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $378.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

