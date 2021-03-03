Timothy Regan Sells 1,608 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $17,993.52.

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,370.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

