Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.55

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and traded as high as $105.25. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 44,291 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

