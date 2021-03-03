Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,716,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 147,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.