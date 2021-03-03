Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 2,059 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 467.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

