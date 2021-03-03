Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 1,775 BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after buying an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 637,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.