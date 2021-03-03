Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $26.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

