Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Translate Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

