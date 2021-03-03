TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 1,033,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 727,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.