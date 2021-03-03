TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ TA opened at $24.11 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $347.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.