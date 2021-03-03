Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,533

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,400.56 ($18.30).

LON TPK traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,479.50 ($19.33). 584,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,916. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,232.92.

In other news, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased 326 shares of company stock worth $471,107 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

