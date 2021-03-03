Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $105.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

