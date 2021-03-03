TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.62

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 8559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

