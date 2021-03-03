Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.40

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.40 and traded as high as C$12.64. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$12.44, with a volume of 434,568 shares.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.40.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

