Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the January 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 385,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

