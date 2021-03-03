TriMas Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TriMas stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 956,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TriMas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TriMas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

