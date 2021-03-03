TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $246,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $2,019,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,263 shares of company stock worth $10,148,696. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.