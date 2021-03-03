Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.97

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

