Triumph Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,571% compared to the average volume of 31 call options.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $82.59.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

