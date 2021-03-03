Truist Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $26.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target upped by Truist from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

