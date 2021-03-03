Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $83.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.