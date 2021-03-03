Truist Securiti Comments on Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of NVRO opened at $168.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Nevro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

