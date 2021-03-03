Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of BLD opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

