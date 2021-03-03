TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

TTEC has raised its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. 4,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,195. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

