TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,742,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

