TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

TTEC stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

