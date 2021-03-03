TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1.42 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 297.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,685,625,687 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

