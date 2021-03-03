Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $361.11 and last traded at $364.52. Approximately 2,828,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,194,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.62.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,547 shares of company stock valued at $85,919,781 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

