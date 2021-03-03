Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $479.99

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $479.99 and last traded at $475.80, with a volume of 7648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $463.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,552 shares of company stock valued at $43,751,337 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $171,470,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,949,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

